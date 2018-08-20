NASA Astronaut Showed an Amazing Photo of the Black Sea from Space
World | August 20, 2018, Monday // 15:42| Views: | Comments: 0
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
NASA astronaut Ricky Arnold, who is now aboard the International space station, has published a new picture of the Black sea on his Twitter page.
As reports “Word and Deed”, a photo he managed to do through the window of the ISS.
The black sea washes the shores of Ukraine, Russia, Georgia, Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria. It is located between the massif of Eastern Europe to the North, Asia minor on the South, Caucasus in the East and the Balkan Peninsula in the West.
The Bosphorus Strait
- » Car ‘Mounts Pavement Ploughing into Pedestrians’ in Spain
- » Afghan Taliban Kidnap Dozens of Bus Passengers
- » Murders Leave Rohingya Camps Gripped by Fear
- » Turkey Says will Respond if US Imposes more Sanctions
- » More than 1,000 Google Workers Protest Censored China Search
- » On Way to Escape to Greece and Bulgaria, 154 People Detained in Edirne so far
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)