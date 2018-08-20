NASA Astronaut Showed an Amazing Photo of the Black Sea from Space

NASA astronaut Ricky Arnold, who is now aboard the International space station, has published a new picture of the Black sea on his Twitter page.

As reports “Word and Deed”, a photo he managed to do through the window of the ISS.

The black sea washes the shores of Ukraine, Russia, Georgia, Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria. It is located between the massif of Eastern Europe to the North, Asia minor on the South, Caucasus in the East and the Balkan Peninsula in the West.

