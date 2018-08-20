Extraordinary Session in Bulgarian Parliament Scheduled for Tomorrow

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 20, 2018, Monday // 14:59| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Extraordinary Session in Bulgarian Parliament Scheduled for Tomorrow

Sofia. Parliament Speaker Tsveta Karayancheva has called an extraordinary parliament session for August 21, at 1.00 pm, the Parliament’s press office said.
BSP has requested the session include a hearing of the prime minister on the commercial registry and a hearing of the finance minister on the withdrawn licence of the Cyprus-based insurance company, which affects nearly 200,000 Bulgarians.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria