Extraordinary Session in Bulgarian Parliament Scheduled for Tomorrow
Sofia. Parliament Speaker Tsveta Karayancheva has called an extraordinary parliament session for August 21, at 1.00 pm, the Parliament’s press office said.
BSP has requested the session include a hearing of the prime minister on the commercial registry and a hearing of the finance minister on the withdrawn licence of the Cyprus-based insurance company, which affects nearly 200,000 Bulgarians.
