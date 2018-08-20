Turkey Slams 'Provocation' after Gunshots Fired at US Embassy in Ankara

Several gunshots from a vehicle by unidentified assailants were fired at the United States Embassy in Ankara early on Aug 20 in an attack that the Turkish government condenmed as "a clear provocation."

“We can confirm a security incident took place at the US Embassy early this morning. We have no reports of any injuries and we are investigating the details,” David Gainer, the spokesperson of the US Embassy told the Hürriyet Daily News.

“We thank the Turkish National Police for their rapid response,” he added.

Private broadcaster CNNTürk reported that the drive-by shooting occurred around 5 a.m. and the assailants fled in a white car. The Turkish Police has launched an investigation into the attack and its perpetrators.

The Governor's Office said in a statement that six shots were fired and three bullets hit the metal door and glass panel of the security cabin.

"We condemn the attack on the US embassy. This is clearly an attempt to create chaos. Turkey is a safe country and all foreign missions are under the protection of law," presidential spokesperson İbrahim Kalın said in a tweet.

"Armed attack against the US embassy is a clear provocation. Embassies are under the protection of our state," the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesman Ömer Çelik said.

The incident comes as ties between Ankara and Washington are in an unprecedented crisis over the continued detention of Pastor Andrew Brunson.

U.S. administration had imposed sanctions and vows to do more against Turkey in the case the pastor would not be released immediately.

The U.S. embassy in Ankara and the consulate in Istanbul have been the targets of attacks by militants and have faced numerous security threats in the past.

Hurriyet Daily News