Car ‘Mounts Pavement Ploughing into Pedestrians’ in Spain

THREE people have been injured after a speeding car mounted a pavement in the Spanish city of Zaragoza and ploughed into pedestrians.

The vehicle struck people close to a pedestrian crossing outside Bar Avenida in the capital of the Aragon region, with a civil guard spokesman adding the driver fled the scene.

According to local reports, the car was travelling at around 40mph when it mounted the pavement for 40 minutes before speeding off.

Police are reportedly treating the incident as a "traffic accident" and not as an intentional act.

According to Aragon TV, a man and woman have been arrested.

This came just hours after shot a knifeman who shouted "Allahu Akbar" as he tried to attack officers near Barcelona.

Officers fired at the man at around 6am at the police station on Cornella, just outside the Catalan capital.

The 29-year-old man of Algerian origins allegedly shouted "Allahu Akbar", according to newspaper El Pais, before attempting to attack officers.

An officer at the reception of the police station is said to have pulled the trigger on the man.

Emergency services arrived at the scene but were unable to save the attacker, who died shortly after.