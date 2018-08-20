Gabriela Kozareva is the New Director of the Bulgarian Registry Agency
Sofia. By order of Minister of Justice Tsetska Tsacheva, Gabriela Kozareva has been appointed Executive Director of the Registry Agency as of today, the Ministry of Justice said.
From February 2018 until now, Kozareva was director of the Bulgarian Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Promotion Agency. Before that she was deputy minister at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, between May 2017 and February 2018, and head of the sport infrastructure department at the ministry, between May 2015 and May 2017.
