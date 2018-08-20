Gabriela Kozareva is the New Director of the Bulgarian Registry Agency

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 20, 2018, Monday // 14:12| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Gabriela Kozareva is the New Director of the Bulgarian Registry Agency

Sofia. By order of Minister of Justice Tsetska Tsacheva, Gabriela Kozareva has been appointed Executive Director of the Registry Agency as of today, the Ministry of Justice said.
From February 2018 until now, Kozareva was director of the Bulgarian Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Promotion Agency. Before that she was deputy minister at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, between May 2017 and February 2018, and head of the sport infrastructure department at the ministry, between May 2015 and May 2017.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria