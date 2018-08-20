Three More Repairs on Hemus and Trakia Motorways will Start by the End of the Year

Sofia. By the end of the year, we will start repairing three more facilities on the Hemus and Trakia motorways, Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Nikolay Nankov said at a briefing after a meeting with Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and Minister of Finance Vladislav Goranov, Focus News Agency reports. Two of the facilities are located on Hemus and the third one – on Trakia. The authorities will need to make changes to traffic during the repairs, the minister said. “I know how difficult it is for drivers, but I am calling for patience because it’s all for their safety,” he said in reference to traffic jams in peak hours.
The minister explained that 17 facilities on the two motorways are in poor condition. “Last year we repaired 7 facilities, this year 5 others,” he said.

