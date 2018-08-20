Afghan Taliban Kidnap Dozens of Bus Passengers

About 150 people are reported to have been kidnapped after Taliban militants launched an ambush on three buses in northern Afghanistan.

A Taliban spokesman said they were targeting security forces travelling on the buses, adding the civilians would be released.

It comes a day after the government offered a conditional ceasefire.

President Ashraf Ghani said it would come into effect on Monday if the Taliban accepted.

It is currently unclear what the group has decided - although it did say it would release "hundreds" of "enemy prisoners" to mark the start of the Islamic Eid al-Adha holiday.