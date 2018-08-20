Afghan Taliban Kidnap Dozens of Bus Passengers

Afghan Taliban Kidnap Dozens of Bus Passengers

About 150 people are reported to have been kidnapped after Taliban militants launched an ambush on three buses in northern Afghanistan.

A Taliban spokesman said they were targeting security forces travelling on the buses, adding the civilians would be released.

It comes a day after the government offered a conditional ceasefire.

President Ashraf Ghani said it would come into effect on Monday if the Taliban accepted.

It is currently unclear what the group has decided - although it did say it would release "hundreds" of "enemy prisoners" to mark the start of the Islamic Eid al-Adha holiday.

