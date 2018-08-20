Nova to Sell Ad Time for A1 Bulgaria

Business | August 20, 2018, Monday // 10:47| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Nova to Sell Ad Time for A1 Bulgaria

The Bulgarian national commercial broadcaster Nova is to start selling advertising on the sports channels operated by A1 Bulgaria, formerly known as Mtel.

Capital reports that A1 Bulgaria has worked with Nova since last year, producing the telco’s sports channels MAXSport 1, MAXSport 2 and EDGEsport.

The partnership between the two companies comes at a time when the Czech Republic’s PPF Group is trying to buy Nova. It already owns Telenor Bulgaria, so A1 could find itself in the portfolio of a media group with the same ownership as its competitor Telenor.

Nova already sells airtime for over 20 TV channels that are not part of its own portfolio. It sees its own sports channels as being complementary to, rather than competitors of, those owned by A1 Bulgaria as they hold different rights.

As previously reported by Broadband TV News, A1 Bulgaria launched its three sports channels at the beginning of 2017.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria