Bulgaria: Sunny Weather with Highs of 28-33°C Today in Bulgaria

Sofia. Today it will be mostly sunny. From about noon, there will be clouds over the western half of the country and it will rain with thunder in some places there. Light to moderate northeastern wind. Maximum temperatures 28-33°C, in Sofia about 28°C, Evgenia Egova, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.

