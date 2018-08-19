Bulgarian Mountain Rescue Services Teams have Found Two Missing Women

Sofia. MRS teams have found two women lost in the area between Bezbog and Gotse Delchev chalets. This was reported by FOCUS News Agency by the Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) to the Bulgarian Red Cross. The search for them began late Saturday night and continued at night.
Currently, mountain rescuers help a disabled boy to get off the Malyovitsa hut. On Saturday, such an operation was completed at the end of the Rila Lakes.

