Bulgaria Seizes over 20 kg of Heroin at Border with Turkey

SOFIA, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) — Bulgarian law enforcement officials have seized 20.21 kg of heroin at the country’s Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint near the border with Turkey, officials said Friday.

The illicit drug, split into 19 packages, was found on Thursday afternoon in the trailer of a truck entering from Turkey, the Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement on its website.

The driver of the vehicle, a 45-year-old Turkish citizen, was arrested at the scene, according to the statement.

Authorities estimated the value of the heroin on the black market would exceed 1.06 million U.S. dollars.

Bulgaria, a key transit route for drugs smuggled from Asia to Europe, seized 602.6 kg of heroin at its borders in 2017.