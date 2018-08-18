Romanian PM Tells EU: Force Against Protesters was Justified
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s prime minister has defended the use of force by riot police during a violent anti-government protest that left more than 450 people injured.
Prime Minister Viorica Dancila sent a letter to EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Friday in which she alleged that other politicians, including President Klaus Iohannis, had tried to “violently remove a legitimate government.” She said police legally responded to the violence.
Romania’s riot police have been accused of being heavy-handed with the mainly peaceful protesters in the Aug 10 anti-corruption protest. More than 200 criminal complaints have been filed against police. Dancila said authorities were investigating the claims.
Protesters are holding a vigil Friday to mark a week since police fired tear gas and water cannons.
Dancila’s letter was her first comment on the protest.
