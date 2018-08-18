BDZ will Buy 42 Trains for BGN 810 Million

BDZ launched an open tender procedure for the purchase and maintenance of 42 new modular trains for the needs of BDZ-Passenger Transport EOOD. The company announces that the deadline for receipt of tenders is until 16:45 on October 12, 2018.

The opening of the envelopes with the offers will be on October 15, 2018 at 13 pm in the administrative building of the company in Sofia. The scope of the contract includes two main activities: "supply of 42 new modular trains in accordance with the requirements specified in the technical specification; complete technical maintenance of the delivered 42 trains for a period of up to 15 years including capital repair but not more than 2,800,000 km train running. "

The estimated value of the order is BGN 810 million with VAT

