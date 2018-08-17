Bulgaria to Finish Building Fence on Romanian Border Next Week

Bulgaria has built over 101 kilometers out of the 133 kilometers of fencing on its border with Romania, with the purpose of preventing the spread of the African swine fever virus by boars in Romania that may cross the border, according to Bulgaria’s deputy Agriculture minister Atanas Dobrev.

Dobrev estimated that the fence will be completed sometime next week.

Border inspections have also been more intensive and a 10 kilometer protection area has been created around pig farms close to the Romanian border.

Officials in the food security agency in Bulgaria say that vehicle disinfection facilities have been installed at border crossings from Romania. Cars entering Bulgaria are checked for pork products, which are confiscated.

According to the latest data provided by the president of the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA), Geronimo Bradescu, the number of swine fever outbreaks has reached 677 in 132 localities in the following counties: Satu-Mare, Bihor, Salaj, Tulcea, Braila, Constanta, Ialomita and Galati.

