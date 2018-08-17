Bulgarian Tourism Minister: For this Summer Season we Expect Growth of 5%

Burgas. For this summer season we expect tourism growth of 5%, said Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova, who is in Burgas to attend a round table discussion on a project for 12 wine-culinary destinations, Focus Radio – Burgasreported. The Ministry of Tourism aims to turn Bulgaria into a well-known year-round destination and therefore the use of its potential is of great importance, the minister commented.
“It is now the peak season, Burgas is one of the regions that are seeing growth. From January to June, the number of people who have stayed in accommodation establishments with more than 10 bed places is 480 thousand, which is a 10% higher than last year, we have more than 2.4 million overnight stays,” Angelkova said. 
She further said that according to statistics, in the last two years exclusively 4- and 5-star hotels were booked, which shows that Bulgaria is recognised as a destination that offers a high quality product. Hopefully, bad weather did not put off tourists who chose Bulgaria as their summer destination, she commented.

