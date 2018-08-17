Bulgarian Beekeepers Report Significantly Lower Honey Production

Veliko Tarnovo. Bulgarian beekeepers across the country report significantly lower honey production compared with past seasons, Petya Ivanova, chair of the National Association of Women Beekeepers, told Focus Radio - Veliko Tarnovo.

At the beginning of the year producers expected high yields but the bad weather and mass poisoning of bees with pesticides had led to these poor results. In some regions the losses are over 50%, Ivanova said. “In the regions of Pleven, Vratsa and Varna the honey yield from acacia and rapeseed was going well but at the time when the rape started blooming, many bees died from poisoning,” Ivanova said, adding that this is now happening every year. Poor weather conditions have also contributed to low yields, she commented, “I’m talking about yield of 4-5 kg per beehive, whereas in previous years it reached over 25 kg.”

FOCUS News Agency