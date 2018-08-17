Bulgarian Consumer Watchdog Warns About Tainted Alcohol at Seaside Resorts

Sofia. Tainted alcohol and attempts to mislead consumer about the nature of the drink are the main violations that the Commission for Consumer Protection (CCP) has found during its inspections in restaurants, all-inclusive hotels and retail outlets, CCP Chairman Dimitar Margaritov told bTV, CCP press office said. For example, a bottle of whiskey was found to have slightly above 20% ABV, or the label on an alcohol product read “Whiskey flavoured” but the second word was in much smaller print. The latter is unfair commercial practice, and the Commission has decided to ban it, Margaritov explained. The Commission collaborates successfully with the Customs Agency in their attempt to stamp out fake alcohol from the market, he noted.

Law enforcement agencies have been quite efficient lately, as is evident from the results of the inspections conducted, Margaritov pointed out. This is particularly important in all-inclusive hotels where unbottled alcohol is served, and where deviations are more often detected. The inspections found that the minimum alcoholic strength by volume (ABV), as stipulated by law, is not reached and drinks are watered down.

The penalties for unfair practices for producers and traders range from BGN 3,000 to BGN 30,000.

FOCUS News Agency