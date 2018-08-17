Not Enough Fine Art, Music and Gym Teachers for the Upcoming School Year in Bulgaria

Sofia. For the upcoming school year, there are teacher vacancies in fine arts, music and physical training, Bulgarian Union of Teachers Chairwoman Yanka Takeva said in an interview with Focus News Agency about the challenges for Bulgarian schools the next school year.
Takeva pointed out that traditionally the largest teacher shortage is observed in natural sciences, maths and informatics. There are also vacancies in foreign language teaching and preschool and primary school pedagogy. “But as of this year we have a teacher shortage in fine arts, music and physical education. This is something new and we are very much hoping that the specialists, those who graduate from university as well as those qualified to teach who work in other spheres, will opt for education,” she said.
Takeva noted that a major challenge for this school year is teachers’ qualification that should support the policies to improve organisational and pedagogical activities. “It will also help improve the policies to increase the quality of the educational process by enhancing teacher competence in all directions in respect of the new requirements and challenges for the education system,” said the union leader. Another challenge, she said, is developing policies to keep children in school, especially those from risk groups.

