Mostly Sunny Today, with some Rain and Thunder in West Bulgaria
Sofia. Today it will be mostly sunny. There will be more clouds for some time, but only in certain areas, mostly in Western Bulgaria, one can expect rain showers and thunder. Light to moderate wind will blow from northeast. Maximum temperatures mostly in the range from 30°C to 35°C, Evgenia Egova, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.
