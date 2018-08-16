PM Borisov: Over 200 Schools Throughout Bulgaria are Undergoing Complete Renovation

Targovishte. Over 200 schools throughout the country are undergoing complete renovation, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said in Targovishte, the government press office said. He inspected the repair works of Hristo Botev Primary School. The project is implemented under Regions in Growth Operational Programme for renovation of education infrastructure. Schools that have not been renovated since they were built are being worked on, kindergartens are being built, Borisov noted.

He also pointed out the financial support of BGN 850,000 that the state has allocated for the renovation of the sports complex in Targovishte. The building was put up between 1968 and 1975, and no major overhaul has been done

FOCUS News Agency