Bulgarian Ministry of Interior: 30,000 Ecstasy Pills Seized in Police Raid Yesterday

Razgrad. Yesterday, a special anti-drug operation conducted under the supervision of Razgrad Regional Prosecutor's Office took place in Pchelina in the region of Razgrad, said the Ministry of the Interior. Two men aged 34 and 43, with a criminal record, were arrested, while selling drugs. Police searched them and their vehicles and seized 20,000 ecstasy pills with the Porsche logo, weighing 7,780 kg, testing positive for amphetamine. During the operation, another 10,000 ecstasy pills, weighing 3.515 kg, were discovered hidden in the town’s cemetery. One of the men was charged and detained in custody for up to 72 hours. The Regional Court in Razgrad will have to decide whether he should be remanded in custody. Pre-trial proceedings under Art. 354A of the Criminal Code were initiated and the investigation will continue under the supervision of the Razgrad Regional Prosecutor's Office.

According to initial data, the drugs were destined for the domestic market, with part of it intended for sale in the region.

FOCUS News Agency