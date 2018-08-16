The Body of One of Two Kids who Disappeared into the Sea near Varna was Recovered

Varna. The body of one of the children who disappeared into the sea near Varna has been found, the Ministry of Interior told Focus News Agency. The search for the two children who yesterday fell into the sea near the breakwater in Varna resumed in the early hours of today. The search for the second child continues.

 

