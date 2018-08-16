Bulgaria will have Good Grape Harvest if Weather Remains Hot

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 16, 2018, Thursday // 17:02| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria will have Good Grape Harvest if Weather Remains Hot

Sofia. If the weather remains hot, we will have a good grape harvest, Krasimir Koev, Executive Director of the Executive Agency on Vine and Wine, said in an interview with Focus News Agency
“This year we have had excessive rainfalls preceded by hailstorms. This had a negative impact on grapevines and flowering was delayed. Subsequently, it also affected the fruit set. Now the weather conditions have normalised, the temperatures are high. We have 20 days until the peak of the grape harvest, and if the weather remains hot, it will promote sugar accumulation and we will have a good harvest of grapes,” Koev said. "The hailstorms in May and June, however, damaged quite a lot of vineyards across the country, some vine growers lost their harvest, while others will yield grapes of poor quality," he commented. Overall, wine makers expect less in quantity, but, hopefully, high quality production, said he.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria