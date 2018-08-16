A Complex for the Production of Railway Parts for BGN 240 Million will be Made in Burgas

An company plans to invest 124 million euros or over 240 million leva in the construction of a base in Burgas for the production of railway wheels, axles, tires and more. The interest is from the company "2 MEX" EAD, which intends to open there between 240 and 384 jobs. This is clear from a report submitted by the mayor of Dimitar Nikolov to the Municipal Council. With the document, he gives prior consent to the sale of landed properties to the company. "The investor will build production that is heavily limited worldwide," the document says. Plans are that the production will be sold on both the European and the global market.

The whole complex should be located on an area of ​​about 62 decares, according to the report, there are suitable sites in the production zone "North" and in "Industrial and logistic park - Burgas". It is also clear from the report that the realization of the investment requires the construction of a railway station and a new railway connection to the existing railway infrastructure. The company intends to invest BGN 167.4 million in the first stage of the investment and to open 115 jobs. With the document, the mayor gives preliminary consent to the sale of land for the purpose without auction or competition at a price lower than the market price but not lower than the tax assessment of the property.