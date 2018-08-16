Novak Djokovic Prediction Revealed by Grigor Dimitrov Ahead of Cincinnati Masters Tie

Dimitrov - the reigning Cincinnati Open champion - clinched his first Masters title in Ohio 12 months ago.

The world No 5 - who was given a first-round bye as he is seeded for the tournament - edged past Mischa Zverev in a tight second-round match on Wednesday - 7-6, 7-5.

Up next for the Bulgarian will be Djokovic, who has been resurgent over the summer.

After claiming his fourth Wimbledon title and his 13th Grand Slam overall, Djokovic is getting back to his best.

Dimitrov doesn’t have an enviable record against the Serbian, winning one of their eight meetings and has lost all of their past five ties.

But Dimitrov appears rather unfazed about the challenge.

“It’s Novak. He can do anything,” Dimitrov said when asked for his thoughts about his third round opponent.

“He’s started to find some momentum and he’s playing well.

“He won Wimbledon again, so there’s not much to say on that front!