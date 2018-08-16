Young Man was Killed in Sofia, One Person is Detained
August 16, 2018, Thursday
A 38-year-old man was killed in Sofia. Around 07:00 on Wednesday, the police received a report of a man's body found in a room in the Orlandovtsi quarter of Sofia.
On the head and body of the person there were visible traumas as a result of strikes.
The on-site Emergency Assistance team has identified the man's death.
In the case, the police detained a 39-year-old man.
A scandal arose between the two according to the collected information, the arrested person had inflicted a lot of blows on the victim.
