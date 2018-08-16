Young Man was Killed in Sofia, One Person is Detained

Bulgaria: Young Man was Killed in Sofia, One Person is Detained

A 38-year-old man was killed in Sofia. Around 07:00 on Wednesday, the police received a report of a man's body found in a room in the Orlandovtsi quarter of Sofia.
 
The on-site Emergency Assistance team has identified the man's death.

On the head and body of the person there were visible traumas as a result of strikes.
 
In the case, the police detained a 39-year-old man.

A scandal arose between the two according to the collected information, the arrested person had inflicted a lot of blows on the victim.

