Chief Police Inspector: 28,603 Speeding Violations in Bulgaria Last Week

Sofia. We detected 28,603 speeding violations and took away 82 driving licences for unpaid fines, said Chief Inspector Rosen Rapchev, Head of Traffic Control Division at the National Police Chief Directorate, Focus News Agency reports. Last week a TISPOL speed enforcement operation took place, 28,603 speeding violations were detected versus 26,325 in April, Chief Inspector Rapchev said. According to him, the highest number occurred in capital Sofia – 3,212, followed by Veliko Tarnovo with 2,171 cases, and Blagoevgrad with 1,831 violations. Alcohol, drugs and speed are key areas of focus in the daily police operations that take place throughout the country, he further said. “Yesterday, the police pulled over 5,725 cars and issued 2,208 penalty notices and 917 fines. 1,548 speeding violations were detected,” said Chief Inspector Rapchev. In his words, increased traffic stops will continue throughout the summer season, until 30 September.