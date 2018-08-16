PM Borisov: I'm not Happy with the Chief of the Commercial Register

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 16, 2018, Thursday // 14:48| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: PM Borisov: I'm not Happy with the Chief of the Commercial Register

I'm not happy with the Chief Commercial Register. Let us overcome the crisis, finish our work, wait for another 4-5 days, and there we will make changes. Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said in Shumen, the government press office said.

"A lot of money and a lot of investment have been made there. Those who are supposed to think about these things will suffer consequences, but when there is a crisis we should not act rashly, "the prime minister added, and he was categorical that there was no way information could disappear from the register.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria