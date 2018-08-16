PM Borisov: I'm not Happy with the Chief of the Commercial Register

I'm not happy with the Chief Commercial Register. Let us overcome the crisis, finish our work, wait for another 4-5 days, and there we will make changes. Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said in Shumen, the government press office said.

"A lot of money and a lot of investment have been made there. Those who are supposed to think about these things will suffer consequences, but when there is a crisis we should not act rashly, "the prime minister added, and he was categorical that there was no way information could disappear from the register.