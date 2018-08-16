BGN 300 a Fine for an Austrian Tourist who Hit a Maid in a Hotel at "Golden Sands" Resort

A 33-year-old tourist from Austria spent a day in the Fifth Police Department detention center after he was violent in a hotel in Golden Sands and where he hit a maid.

The incident took place around 10pm. Despite the early hour, the tourist was visibly inadequate. He was loud and violent in the corridor of the hotel, shouted at the staff, was aggressive, and eventually hit with a slap one of the maids and knocked her down. Even before he hit the employee, the police had been notified by the hotel administration. The policemen arrived at the hotel, put in handcuffs the aggressive Austrian and took him to the district department.

He insulted me in English but I said to myself that my shifts ends soon so I should just ignore him. Then he struck me with a fist in my face and literally took off on the ground, the blow was that strong, "says the maid Oksana Sofronieva of Ukraine, who has been in Bulgaria for two months. She can not tell if the Austrian was drunk, but he was not in an adequate state according to her.

The day after the incident the Varna District Court imposed a fine of 300 leva on the Austrian. "He did not apologize, and he said that he had a headache and did not know why he did," says Sofronieva.