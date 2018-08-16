PM and Regional Development Minister Launch New Road Section Construction on Hemus Motorway

Shumen. At a ceremony, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Nikolay Nankov launched the construction of the new section of the Hemus motorway between Shumen and Targovishte, Focus Radio has reported. The new stretch will be built within a year and two to three months, Borissov said. “The builders are ready, we start in both directions, to Shumen and to Targovishte, in order to work as fast as possible,” he added. The minister pointed out that it is a difficult road section, with seven viaducts, bridges and ten agricultural underpasses. The project is entirely funded through the national budget.