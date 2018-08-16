Mostly Sunny with Nearly Unchanged Temperatures, Highs of 30-35°C

August 16, 2018, Thursday
Sofia. It will be mostly sunny for another day today. There will be some more clouds in the afternoon, mainly over the mountainous regions of Western Bulgaria and the Rhodopes, with little to no rain. There will still be light, in the Danube plain and the eastern regions to moderate wind from east-northeast. The temperatures will remain nearly unchanged with maximums of 30-35°C in most areas, in Sofia about 29°C, Hristo Hristov, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.

