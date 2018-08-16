Mostly Sunny with Nearly Unchanged Temperatures, Highs of 30-35°C
Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 16, 2018, Thursday // 12:41| Views: | Comments: 0
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Sofia. It will be mostly sunny for another day today. There will be some more clouds in the afternoon, mainly over the mountainous regions of Western Bulgaria and the Rhodopes, with little to no rain. There will still be light, in the Danube plain and the eastern regions to moderate wind from east-northeast. The temperatures will remain nearly unchanged with maximums of 30-35°C in most areas, in Sofia about 29°C, Hristo Hristov, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.
- » Brace for Extra-warm Weather through 2022
- » Sunny Weather Today in Bulgaria, some Cloud Increase, Maximums between 30°C and 35°C
- » Good Weather Conditions for Mountain Tourism in Bulgaria
- » Total of 250 Semi-wild Mallard Ducks to be Placed in Sofia Water Pools
- » Sunny Weather with Temperatures of up to 30-35°C
- » Death Toll from Quake that Hit Indonesian Island Passes 430
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)