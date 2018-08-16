Macedonia, Bulgaria To Strengthen Cultural Cooperation

Bulgarian government on Wednesday approved a draft cultural cooperation programme between the Culture Ministries of Bulgaria and Macedonia for the period 2018-2021.

The cultural cooperation between the two countries is regulated with the agreement signed between two countries in Skopje on May 15, 2000 as well as in spirit of Treaty for Friendship, Good-Neighborliness and Cooperation signed between Bulgaria and Macedonia on February 14, 2018.

The draft programme takes into account mutual interests of the two countries and contains allnecessary texts for developing relations between Bulgaria and Macedonia in the field of culture.

 

It regulates possibilities for cooperation in the field of theater, literature, art, translation and publishing works of writers, organising exhibitions and music festivals, cinema, music, dance, copyright protection rights.

It also defines engagements of two countries in preservation of cultural heritage and cooperation in preventionof illicit trafficking in cultural goods.

