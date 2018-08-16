Starbucks Opens its First Cafe in Plovdiv

SOFIA (Bulgaria), August 15 (SeeNews) - Bulgaria's AmRest Coffee, part of Polish restaurant operator AmRest Holdings, said on Wednesday it opened the first coffee shop under the Starbucks brand in the city of Plovdiv. The new store, located in Mall Plovdiv shopping centre, offers a commercial area of 240 square metres with seating for 121 people, AmRest Coffee said in a statement. This is the eleventh Starbucks shop in Bulgaria. The company operates seven Starbucks stores in Sofia, two in Burgas and one in Varna. The company is due to open one more coffee shop under the Starbucks brand by the end of the month. The store will be located in Serdika Center shopping mall in Sofia. AmRest Coffee, which has a registered capital of 11 million levs ($6.5 million/5.6 million euro), opened the first coffee shop under the Starbucks brand in Bulgaria in 2008. Poland-based AmRest Holdings operates operates 1,600 stores in 16 countries under the Starbucks, KFC, Pizza Hut, Burger King, La Tagiatella, Blue Frog and KABB brands.