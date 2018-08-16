Bulgaria's Jobless Rate Edges Down

SOFIA (Bulgaria), August 15 (SeeNews) - Bulgaria’s jobless rate decreased by 0.08 percentage points month-on-month to 5.7% in July, the government's Employment Agency said on Wednesday.

Compared with the same month of 2017, Bulgaria's unemployment rate fell by 1.0 pp in July, the Employment Agency said in a statement.

There were 22,637 unemployed people newly-registered with labour offices countrywide in July. The number of people who found a job in July totalled 17,211.

There were 15,707 registered job vacancies in July. The highest share of vacancies was registered in the manufacturing sector, 30.9% of the total.

Bulgaria, a nation of some 7.1 million, had a total of 3.28 million economically active people in the 15-64 years age bracket in 2017.