Bulgaria's Jobless Rate Edges Down
SOFIA (Bulgaria), August 15 (SeeNews) - Bulgaria’s jobless rate decreased by 0.08 percentage points month-on-month to 5.7% in July, the government's Employment Agency said on Wednesday.
Compared with the same month of 2017, Bulgaria's unemployment rate fell by 1.0 pp in July, the Employment Agency said in a statement.
There were 22,637 unemployed people newly-registered with labour offices countrywide in July. The number of people who found a job in July totalled 17,211.
There were 15,707 registered job vacancies in July. The highest share of vacancies was registered in the manufacturing sector, 30.9% of the total.
Bulgaria, a nation of some 7.1 million, had a total of 3.28 million economically active people in the 15-64 years age bracket in 2017.
