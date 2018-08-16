Claims of Bulgarian Leasing Companies on the Rise

SOFIA (Bulgaria), August 15 (SeeNews) - Bulgarian leasing companies' claims under financial and operational leases have increased by an annual 11.1% to 3.86 billion levs ($2.2 billion/1.85 billion euro) at the end of June, the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) said on Wednesday.

Compared to the end of March, claims were 6.2% higher, BNB said in a statement.

Financial lease claims totalled 3.65 billion levs at the end of June, up by an annual 10.1% and 6.2% higher compared to the end of March.

Operational lease claims increased by an annual 32.7% to 209.6 million levs at the end of June. Operational lease claims were 6.3% higher compared to the end of MArch.

The assets of the companies operating in Bulgaria's leasing sector totalled 4.66 billion levs at the end of June, compared to 4.36 billion levs at end-March.

