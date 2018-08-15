Bulgarian PM Borisov: 130 million Needed for Bridges, Trestles and Viaducts in Poor Condition

Provadia. 130 million are needed for bridges, trestles and viaducts in poor condition. Some have not been repaired in decades, said Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, Focus Radio – Varna reported. "We have long checked the bridges. I have ordered financing and immediate reconstruction, we will not wait for the programme, to prevent accidents like the one in Italy. We have done seven, five are under repair. That is why the ministers Goranov and Nankov are here, we will have a meeting so that as early as next week we can start all these places that have not been repaired in 40 or 45 years,” the prime minister also said. “There were problematic sections along Trakia motorway, we fixed all dangerous places, but there are others that are in poor condition,” added Borissov