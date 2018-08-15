Registry Agency: As of August 16, Commercial Register Users Could Make Checks by National Identity Number

Sofia. As of August 16, commercial register users could make checks by national identity number, Executive Director of the Registry Agency Zornitsa Daskalova told a press conference, Focus News Agency reports. “Tomorrow we will also connect with the RegiX system, the state exchange of information from which the administration draws data about citizens,” explained Daskalova. She confirmed that a complete recovery of the register functionalities after the failure of four disc devices can be expected as of the next week. “I want to reassure everyone that manipulation or loss of data is not possible and cannot happen,” Daskalova said. She went on saying that the scale of what has happened is enormous and the reasons are yet to be established.

