The Poverty Line in Bulgaria for 2019 will be BGN 348
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Sofia. The poverty line in Bulgaria in 2019 will be BGN 348, the government has decided. This is BGN 27 more than this year. This was reported by the government press office.
Sofia. The poverty line in Bulgaria in 2019 will be BGN 348, the government has decided. This is BGN 27 more than this year. This was reported by the government press office.
The amount is determined on the basis of a methodology approved by the Council of Ministers in 2006. The indicator is calculated according to the data in a survey on household budgets in Bulgaria, which is conducted annually by the National Statistical Institute.
The poverty line is used as a benchmark in the formulation of social policy in the field of income and living standards.
- » Bulgarian PM Borisov: 130 million Needed for Bridges, Trestles and Viaducts in Poor Condition
- » Registry Agency: As of August 16, Commercial Register Users Could Make Checks by National Identity Number
- » Bulgarian Government Approves 11 National Scientific Programs for 2018-2022 Period
- » National Statistical Institute: Household Income in Bulgaria Increased in 2018
- » Border Police: Heavy Traffic of Trucks Exiting Bulgaria at Kulata, Kapitan Andreevo and Danube Bridge – Ruse Checkpoints
- » Election Authority to Appeal Against Court Ruling on Voting Machine Introduction in Bulgaria
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)