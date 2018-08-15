The Poverty Line in Bulgaria for 2019 will be BGN 348

Sofia. The poverty line in Bulgaria in 2019 will be BGN 348, the government has decided. This is BGN 27 more than this year. This was reported by the government press office.

The amount is determined on the basis of a methodology approved by the Council of Ministers in 2006. The indicator is calculated according to the data in a survey on household budgets in Bulgaria, which is conducted annually by the National Statistical Institute.

The poverty line is used as a benchmark in the formulation of social policy in the field of income and living standards.