PhD Scholarships in Bulgaria to be Increased by BGN 3 Million per Year

Sofia. Scholarships for PhD students will increase by BGN 3 million per year, Minister of Education and Science Krasimir Valchev said at a press briefing after today's government meeting, Focus News Agency reports.

Two points were discussed at today’s meeting, Minister Valchev explained, national scientific programmes and additional transfers to the budgets of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and state higher education schools for an increase of doctoral scholarships. “The programmes amount to a total of BGN 61 million, with most activities running for 3 years. For this year, BGN 18 million was approved for the start of programmes implementation. As to doctoral scholarships, we will provide BGN 1.5 million for half a year - from 1 July 2018 to the end of the year, that is, on an annual basis this will be an increase of BGN 3 million per year,” he explained.

The minister also pointed out that there is a programme and policy for keeping young scientists and motivate Bulgarian scientists working abroad to return to Bulgaria. “Additional BGN 200 to 500 will be provided to those young researchers who are under employment agreements, and up to BGN 900 to those who have none. Postdoctoral researchers will be paid from BGN 1500 to 3000 per month,” Valchev said.

“The national scientific programmes are in the field of telecommunication and information technologies, food, animal husbandry, cultural heritage, health, environment and climate, etc.” said Minister Valchev, adding that in order to receive funding under these programmes, all organisations and higher education institutions in one area need to first unite and then apply.