Bulgarian Government Approves 11 National Scientific Programs for 2018-2022 Period

SOFIA, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Bulgarian government on Wednesday approved 11 national scientific programs for the period 2018-2022 in a bid to create conditions for finding solutions to significant societal challenges, officials said.

The implementation of the programs would help overcome the fragmentation of the research system, consolidate the research potential, share the use of infrastructure, concentrate financial resources to address issues that are important to society, and avoid duplication of funding, the government information service said in a statement.

Besides finding competent solutions, the programs would contribute to promoting the realization of young scientists in Bulgarian research organizations, increasing the number of scientists in Bulgaria, and enhancing knowledge transfer, the statement said.

"Information and Communication Technologies for a Single Digital Market in Science, Education and Security" and "Low-Carbon Energy for Transport and Households" were the titles of the first two national programs, it said.

"Protecting the Environment and Reducing the Risk of Adverse Events and Natural Disasters", "Cultural Heritage, National Memory and Progress of Society", "E-Health in Bulgaria", and "Reproductive Biotechnologies in Livestock Breeding in Bulgaria" were among the others, according to the statement.