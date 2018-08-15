Bulgaria’s Vivacom sees IPTV Growth

Bulgaria's Vivacom sees IPTV Growth

Bulgarian service provider Vivacom saw strong growth for its IPTV offering in the year to June. The company’s IPTV base rose by 15.6% for the 12 months to June 30, and IPTV now accounts for 47.3% of its total of 456,000 pay TV subscribers.

Overall, Vivacom had 492,000 broadband customers at the end of June up 9% year-on-year. It said that over half of its fixed broadband subscribers used its fibre network, which now covers 1.15 million homes.

Total mobile subscribers stood at 3.053 million, with 88% on contracts. Mobile broadband revenue stood at 43% of overall mobile revenue, up from 35% a year ago.

Vivacom posted revenues of BGN453 million (€232 million) for the first half, with EBITDA up 5.8%

