Bulgaria’s Vivacom sees IPTV Growth

Bulgarian service provider Vivacom saw strong growth for its IPTV offering in the year to June. The company’s IPTV base rose by 15.6% for the 12 months to June 30, and IPTV now accounts for 47.3% of its total of 456,000 pay TV subscribers.

Overall, Vivacom had 492,000 broadband customers at the end of June up 9% year-on-year. It said that over half of its fixed broadband subscribers used its fibre network, which now covers 1.15 million homes.

Total mobile subscribers stood at 3.053 million, with 88% on contracts. Mobile broadband revenue stood at 43% of overall mobile revenue, up from 35% a year ago.

Vivacom posted revenues of BGN453 million (€232 million) for the first half, with EBITDA up 5.8%