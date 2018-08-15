Brazil may Probe Google over its Cell Phone System

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s antitrust watchdog Cade is considering opening an investigation into Google over alleged abuses in its cell phone operating system, the president of the agency said in an interview published on Wednesday in newspaper Valor Economico.

The reported comments by Alexandre Barreto come just weeks after European antitrust regulators fined Google a record 4.34 billion euros ($4.91 billion) and ordered it to stop using its popular Android mobile operating system to block rivals.

According to the report, Barreto said Cade would decide whether to formally probe the U.S. company, whose parent is Alphabet Inc, depending on the results of an evaluation that is already underway.

“What we are doing now is analyzing the European Union’s decision to determine if we have grounds to act here,” Barreto said in an interview.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.