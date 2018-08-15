National Statistical Institute: Household Income in Bulgaria Increased in 2018

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 15, 2018, Wednesday // 12:56| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: National Statistical Institute: Household Income in Bulgaria Increased in 2018

Sofia. The average total income per household member in the second quarter of 2018 was BGN 1,474, or a 8.7% increase compared to the same period in 2017, according to Bulgaria’s National Statistical Institute (NSI). The highest relative share was income from wages and salaries (56.7%), followed by income from pensions (28.1%), and from self-employment (6.6%).
In nominal terms, the average income per household member by income source had changed as follows:
- Income from wages and salaries had increased from BGN 769 to BGN 835 (by 8.6%).
- Income from pensions had increased from BGN 356 to BGN 413 (by 16.1%).
- Income from self-employment had increased from BGN 93 to BGN 97 (by 4.8%).
- Income from social benefits had decreased from BGN 46 to BGN 35 (by 24.4%).
Household Expenditure
The total expenditure per household member in the second quarter of 2018 was BGN 1,331, or an 11.4% increase compared to the same quarter of 2017.
The greatest share had food expenditure (31.5%), followed by housing costs (15.9%), taxes and social security contributions (13.7%) and transport and communications costs (12.1%).
As absolute values, the average expenditure per household member had changed as follows:
- Food and non-alcoholic beverages – from BGN 388 to BGN 419 (by 8.0%);
- Alcoholic beverages and cigarettes – from BGN 53 to BGN 59 (by 11.0%).
- Housing (water, electricity, heating, furnishings and maintenance) – from BGN 196 to BGN 213 (8.6%).
- Healthcare – from BGN 69 to BGN 77 (by 10.4%).
- Transport and communications – from BGN 135 to BGN 161 (18.7%).
- Entertainment, recreation and education – from BGN 40 to BGN 53 (by 31.3%).
- Taxes and social security contributions – from BGN 162 to BGN 182 (by 12.2%).
Household Consumption
The following changes in the consumption of main food products per household member compared to the same quarter of 2017 are observed:
An increase in consumption of: vegetables - from 18.2 to 19.0 kg, yoghurt - from 7.3 to 7.9 kg, and meat - from 8.2 to 8.6 kg. 
A decrease in consumption of: bread and pasta - from 21.6 to 21.3 kg, milk - from 4.6 to 4.4 l. 
The consumption of eggs, sunflower oil, dry beans and sugar remains unchanged.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria