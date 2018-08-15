National Statistical Institute: Household Income in Bulgaria Increased in 2018

Sofia. The average total income per household member in the second quarter of 2018 was BGN 1,474, or a 8.7% increase compared to the same period in 2017, according to Bulgaria’s National Statistical Institute (NSI). The highest relative share was income from wages and salaries (56.7%), followed by income from pensions (28.1%), and from self-employment (6.6%).

In nominal terms, the average income per household member by income source had changed as follows:

- Income from wages and salaries had increased from BGN 769 to BGN 835 (by 8.6%).

- Income from pensions had increased from BGN 356 to BGN 413 (by 16.1%).

- Income from self-employment had increased from BGN 93 to BGN 97 (by 4.8%).

- Income from social benefits had decreased from BGN 46 to BGN 35 (by 24.4%).

Household Expenditure

The total expenditure per household member in the second quarter of 2018 was BGN 1,331, or an 11.4% increase compared to the same quarter of 2017.

The greatest share had food expenditure (31.5%), followed by housing costs (15.9%), taxes and social security contributions (13.7%) and transport and communications costs (12.1%).

As absolute values, the average expenditure per household member had changed as follows:

- Food and non-alcoholic beverages – from BGN 388 to BGN 419 (by 8.0%);

- Alcoholic beverages and cigarettes – from BGN 53 to BGN 59 (by 11.0%).

- Housing (water, electricity, heating, furnishings and maintenance) – from BGN 196 to BGN 213 (8.6%).

- Healthcare – from BGN 69 to BGN 77 (by 10.4%).

- Transport and communications – from BGN 135 to BGN 161 (18.7%).

- Entertainment, recreation and education – from BGN 40 to BGN 53 (by 31.3%).

- Taxes and social security contributions – from BGN 162 to BGN 182 (by 12.2%).

Household Consumption

The following changes in the consumption of main food products per household member compared to the same quarter of 2017 are observed:

An increase in consumption of: vegetables - from 18.2 to 19.0 kg, yoghurt - from 7.3 to 7.9 kg, and meat - from 8.2 to 8.6 kg.

A decrease in consumption of: bread and pasta - from 21.6 to 21.3 kg, milk - from 4.6 to 4.4 l.

The consumption of eggs, sunflower oil, dry beans and sugar remains unchanged.