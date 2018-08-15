Bulgarian Commercial Register Users can now Check Companies’ Current Status

Sofia. As of today, the users of the commercial register and the register of non-profit organisations can check the current status of the entities, according to the Registry Agency’s website. The agency is still working to restore the access to the other functionalities of the register and does not expect full recovery earlier than next week. The disruption is not related to malicious external interference or any cyber incident and there is no risk of data abuse, it said in a press release.

Focus recalls: From August 10 until yesterday there was no access to the registers. The Registry Agency said the reasons for the problem were entirely technical and not the result of malicious external interference. Minister of Justice Tsetska Tsacheva referred the matter to the Prosecutor’s Office, the State Agency for National Security and the Ministry of Interior. An emergency plan has been activated to fully recover the register functionality. All other registers of the Registry Agency are accessible and operate normally.