Bulgaria: Sunny Weather Today in Bulgaria, some Cloud Increase, Maximums between 30°C and 35°C

Sofia. It will be mostly sunny today across Bulgaria. There will be some increase in clouds but rain expected only in isolated places, meteorologist Hristo Hristov of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology told Focus News Agency.
There will be light northeast wind, increasing to moderate in the Danube plain and the eastern areas. The maximum temperatures will be mostly between 30°C and 35°C, in Sofia around 29°C.
The Black Sea coast will be mostly sunny with moderate northeast wind, maximums of 28-31°C. The mountains will also be mostly sunny, but expect some increase in clouds and showers with thunder in isolated areas in the mountains in Southwest Bulgaria. There will be moderate wind from east-northeast. The maximum temperature at 1,200 m will be about 24°C, and at 2,000 m - about 17°C.

