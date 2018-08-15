Border Police: Heavy Traffic of Trucks Exiting Bulgaria at Kulata, Kapitan Andreevo and Danube Bridge – Ruse Checkpoints

Sofia. There is heavy traffic of trucks exiting Bulgaria at Kulata, Kapitan Andreevo and Danube Bridge – Ruse checkpoints, Border Police told Focus News Agency at 06:00 am this morning. Traffic at the borders with Serbia and Macedonia is normal.
According to information by Danube Bridge Vidin - Calafat AD, until 25 August 2018, a section before the Vidin border checkpoint will be under repair. During this period, two-way traffic will be temporarily reduced to one lane. 

