Border Police: Heavy Traffic of Trucks Exiting Bulgaria at Kulata, Kapitan Andreevo and Danube Bridge – Ruse Checkpoints
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Sofia. There is heavy traffic of trucks exiting Bulgaria at Kulata, Kapitan Andreevo and Danube Bridge – Ruse checkpoints, Border Police told Focus News Agency at 06:00 am this morning. Traffic at the borders with Serbia and Macedonia is normal.
Sofia. There is heavy traffic of trucks exiting Bulgaria at Kulata, Kapitan Andreevo and Danube Bridge – Ruse checkpoints, Border Police told Focus News Agency at 06:00 am this morning. Traffic at the borders with Serbia and Macedonia is normal.
According to information by Danube Bridge Vidin - Calafat AD, until 25 August 2018, a section before the Vidin border checkpoint will be under repair. During this period, two-way traffic will be temporarily reduced to one lane.
- » Election Authority to Appeal Against Court Ruling on Voting Machine Introduction in Bulgaria
- » Statistics: The Unemployment Rate in Bulgaria Decreases in 2018
- » Prices of Living in Bulgaria Grew by 0.7% in July
- » Over 280 kg of Unfit Food has been Seized During Black Sea Check-ups
- » Urban Mobility: Teams are Working to Expand the Green Zone in Sofia
- » Burgas Governor: No Threat to Environment or Beach Visitors after Fuel Oil Leak from Sunken Ship near Sozopol
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)