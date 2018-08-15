Good Weather Conditions for Mountain Tourism in Bulgaria

Sofia. There are good conditions for tourism on the mountains, the Mountain Rescue Service to the Bulgarian Red Cross told Focus News Agency. Morning temperatures in the high mountain areas between 5°C and 10°C. The weather is calm, but meteorologists expect light rainfall in some areas in the afternoon and tourists are advised to pay attention to the weather forecast.

No accidents with tourists were registered in the last 24 hours.

More information is available on MRS’ website, or on 02/ 9632000 and 088 1470.