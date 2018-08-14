Election Authority to Appeal Against Court Ruling on Voting Machine Introduction in Bulgaria

Sofia. At a meeting today, the Central Election Commission (CEC) has decided to appeal against the Sofia Administrative Court’s ruling over the introduction of voting machines, CEC Spokesman Aleksandar Andreev told Focus News Agency. The commission’s arguments will be known when the appeal is filed, which will be done today, he said.

Focus recalls: Early in August it has become clear that the Sofia Administrative Court has ruled that CEC is obliged to introduce voting machines. The lawsuit against CEC was brought by Martin Dimitrov and Petar Slavov from Democratic Bulgaria. According to the court ruling, the commission has to provide voting machines in each polling station by February 2019.