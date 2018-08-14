Election Authority to Appeal Against Court Ruling on Voting Machine Introduction in Bulgaria
Sofia. At a meeting today, the Central Election Commission (CEC) has decided to appeal against the Sofia Administrative Court’s ruling over the introduction of voting machines, CEC Spokesman Aleksandar Andreev told Focus News Agency. The commission’s arguments will be known when the appeal is filed, which will be done today, he said.
Focus recalls: Early in August it has become clear that the Sofia Administrative Court has ruled that CEC is obliged to introduce voting machines. The lawsuit against CEC was brought by Martin Dimitrov and Petar Slavov from Democratic Bulgaria. According to the court ruling, the commission has to provide voting machines in each polling station by February 2019.
- » Statistics: The Unemployment Rate in Bulgaria Decreases in 2018
- » Prices of Living in Bulgaria Grew by 0.7% in July
- » Over 280 kg of Unfit Food has been Seized During Black Sea Check-ups
- » Urban Mobility: Teams are Working to Expand the Green Zone in Sofia
- » Burgas Governor: No Threat to Environment or Beach Visitors after Fuel Oil Leak from Sunken Ship near Sozopol
- » 4th Day Without Access to the Bulgarian Commercial Register - Dangers and Recovery Forecasts