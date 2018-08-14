Total of 250 Semi-wild Mallard Ducks to be Placed in Sofia Water Pools
Sofia. On the initiative of the Sofia-West Hunting and Fishing Society 250 semi-wild mallard ducks will be placed in Sofia water pools to enrich wild nature in the capital city. This was reported by the director of the Parks and Gardens Municipal Enterprise, Milena Vaseva, after 100 ducks were placed into the pond in the Druzhba district, Focus News Agency reports. “Sofia does not participate in the initiative with finances. Last summer, for the first time, the Municipality brought mallard ducks to Sofia’s parks on the occasion of the 135th anniversary of the Boris’ Garden. Sofia Municipality supports such initiatives related to enriching the wildlife of the capital,” she added. According to her, there are wild mallard ducks on the territory of the Municipality, in addition to this semi-wild breed donated by the Sofia-West Hunting and Fishing Society.
