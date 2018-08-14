Prices of Living in Bulgaria Grew by 0.7% in July

Sofia. In July 2018, the monthly inflation was 0.7%, while the annual inflation compared to July 2017 reached 3.5%, the National Statistical Institute (NSI)said.
Compared to June 2018, the prices rose in food and non-alcoholic beverages (0.1%), alcohol and tobacco (0.6%), housing, water, power, gas and other fuels (1.3%), furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance of the house (0.8%), transport (0.7%), communications (0.1%), entertainment and culture (5.6%), restaurants and hotels (2.3%) and miscellaneous goods and services (0.4%). A decrease was registered in clothing and footwear, health and education.

